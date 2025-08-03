Watch: Krasheninnikov volcano unexpectedly awakens in Russia

The eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano on the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula has begun. According to the latest data, ash was ejected to a height of up to 3-4 kilometers above sea level. What is important to understand is that this volcano has awakened for the first time in over 500 years.

Volcanic eruption in Kamchatka — details and video

According to the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kamchatka Territory, the plume spread eastward from the volcano towards the Pacific Ocean.

None of the settlements have been affected so far.

Experts draw attention to the fact that the Krasheninnikov volcano has been assigned an orange aviation danger code. What is important to understand is that this means an increased threat to flights in this region.

According to the Russian "Institute of Volcanology and Seismology", the last eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano occurred around 1463 and there have been no new eruptions since then.

In addition, it is noted that in 1963, traces of fumarolic activity were recorded in the crater of the middle northern cone.

According to experts, a direct connection has been recorded between the powerful earthquake that occurred in Kamchatka on July 30, which was the strongest for the region since 1952, and the activation of volcanoes.

The Avachinsky volcano was the first to activate on August 2, and then Klyuchevskaya Sopka responded to the earthquake.