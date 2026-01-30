"Kremlin mouthpieces". DIU published data on 5 top Russian propagandists

War&Sanctions: GUR and CPD publish data on five Russian propagandists working to support the occupation and war against Ukraine.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Center for Countering Disinformation, publishes data on five Russian public figures in the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal.

Russian singers, poets, and showmen — they are all united by their purposeful work to support the Putin regime and Russian troops in Ukraine, legalize the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and justify aggression. Share

Among them:

Reznik Ilya Rakhmielovich/Israelson Ilya Leopoldovich — Soviet and Russian poet, People's Artist of Russia, author of the text of the so-called new anthem of Crimea, approved by the occupation authorities;

Yakubovich Leonid Arkadievich is a Soviet and Russian TV presenter, People's Artist of Russia, a member of the United Russia party, who uses the TV show as a platform to demonstrate support for the Russian military.

Rozhkov Andrey Borisovich is a Russian screenwriter and TV presenter, director of the creative association "Ural Pelmeni", a member of the "Putin Team" movement and Putin's confidant in the 2018 presidential elections, who is actively involved in events in support of the Russian occupation troops.

Currently, the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the “War&Sanctions” portal contains information on 166 faces of Russian propaganda that justify Russian aggression and war crimes, support violence, promote Russian narratives, conduct targeted information operations, and try to influence public opinion in various regions of the world.

A significant part of them still have the opportunity to conduct their activities and relax in the countries of the sanctions coalition.

The General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Center for Countering Disinformation, call on the countries of the free world to take decisive action against the aggressor's "propaganda troops" — the introduction of personal sanctions, blocking public and financial activities, banning entry, and completely terminating any cooperation with those who, with their words, serve the war of the Russian Federation.