Intelligence officers discovered among the Russian invaders eliminated in the Donetsk region the body of a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines, who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.

Among the occupiers eliminated in the Donetsk region, military intelligence officers discovered the body of John Patrick, a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines who fought on the side of the aggressor state. The foreigner served in the 9th assault company of the 3rd battalion of the 283rd regiment of the 144th motorized rifle division of the 20th combined arms army of the Russian Armed Forces.

Like many other foreign mercenaries, Patrick died during a “meat assault” in the Novoselivka area of the Kramatorsk district.

He only had a weapon, ammunition, and a piece of paper with the unit number, phone number, and commander's name on it. He didn't know Russian.

According to data from the Filipino's seized electronic devices, his basic training lasted only a week, after which the foreigner was immediately sent to the front line. He was wounded and slowly dying in the forest belt — no evacuation was planned. Share

As emphasized by the GUR, Russia is scaling up the criminal practice of recruiting foreign citizens and labor migrants into the ranks of the armed forces through deception or pressure — foreigners are offered service in the rear or threatened with problems with the police.