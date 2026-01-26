Intelligence officers discovered among the Russian invaders eliminated in the Donetsk region the body of a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines, who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.
- Intelligence officers revealed evidence of Russia using foreign citizens in deadly 'meat assaults' in the war against Ukraine, highlighting the lack of training and support provided to individuals like John Patrick from the Philippines.
- John Patrick, a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines, died during a 'meat assault' in the Donetsk region while serving in a Russian assault company, showcasing the risks faced by foreign mercenaries who lack proper preparation for combat.
A Filipino citizen died in a carnage in the Donetsk region
Among the occupiers eliminated in the Donetsk region, military intelligence officers discovered the body of John Patrick, a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines who fought on the side of the aggressor state. The foreigner served in the 9th assault company of the 3rd battalion of the 283rd regiment of the 144th motorized rifle division of the 20th combined arms army of the Russian Armed Forces.
Like many other foreign mercenaries, Patrick died during a “meat assault” in the Novoselivka area of the Kramatorsk district.
He only had a weapon, ammunition, and a piece of paper with the unit number, phone number, and commander's name on it. He didn't know Russian.
As emphasized by the GUR, Russia is scaling up the criminal practice of recruiting foreign citizens and labor migrants into the ranks of the armed forces through deception or pressure — foreigners are offered service in the rear or threatened with problems with the police.
The GUR warns foreign citizens against traveling to the Russian Federation and any work on its territory, especially illegal work. A trip to Russia is a real chance to end up in an assault company without training and a chance of survival.
