Russia plans strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plant substations — DIU

In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable surrender demands to end the war, Russia is considering the option of attacking strategic facilities in our country's energy system - we are talking about electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Blackmail and pressure: Russia considers options to strike Ukrainian nuclear power plant substations
As part of its pressure campaign, Moscow also plans to increase intimidation of European countries and the West in general, in order to deter support for Ukraine, including our ability to repel Russian terrorist air strikes on critical energy infrastructure.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
By destroying or disabling the specified substations, Moscow seeks to disconnect the nuclear power plant units from the unified energy system of Ukraine, so that Ukrainian civilians will be completely without electricity and heat.
As of mid-January 2025, Russia has conducted reconnaissance of ten relevant critical energy infrastructure facilities in nine regions of Ukraine.
The Kremlin's intentions to attack substations in order to destroy generation at Ukraine's nuclear power plants in such a hybrid way once again indicate the genocidal nature of Russia's war against Ukraine.
