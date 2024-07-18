The authorities of the Russian Federation and the propaganda media are preparing the public of the aggressor country for a long-term war in Ukraine for another 10 years.

Russian propagandists spread the narrative of "destruction of Ukraine by 2034"

Russian state media disseminates a statement by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, in which he predicts that "the Ukrainian state will cease to exist by 2034." Thus, propaganda is preparing the Russians for a long war in Ukraine.

The Russian public is convinced every day that the Russian Federation will be able to achieve its goal of destroying Ukrainian statehood within a decade.

Medvedev, in particular, stated that it was not for nothing that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assumed the possibility of Ukraine joining the Alliance within the next ten years. The politician concluded that Ukraine "will never join NATO, because the leadership of NATO will change by 2034, and therefore it is quite possible that the notorious "404 country" will not exist either."

Analysts noted that although Medvedev did not directly say that Ukraine would cease to exist by 2034, this implication was present in his statements.

Russian media massively began to publish headlines such as "Medvedev admitted that Ukraine will cease to exist in 2034" and "Medvedev predicted the disappearance of Ukraine by 2034."

Russian propaganda contradicts Kremlin officials' statements about "peace talks with Ukraine"

The direct assumption that the Russian Federation will be able to destroy Ukraine by 2034 is a promise to the Russian public that Russia will win the war and destroy Ukrainian statehood within the next decade.

This formed informational conditions and public expectations regarding a long war that ended with the desired "victory" for the Russian Federation.

Analysts also emphasise that this narrative directly contradicts the statements of some Kremlin officials about readiness for "peace talks" with Ukraine. The only goal of the war for the Kremlin remains the destruction of the Ukrainian state and people.