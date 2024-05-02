Kuleba names conditions to make talks between Ukraine and Russia possible

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there are only two ways to force Russia to act in good faith at the negotiating table.

Why Russia will not be at Global Peace Summit

In an interview with Foreign Policy, Kuleba answered a journalist's question about the meaning of the peace summit in Switzerland if Russia is not present.

The minister noted that this thesis is true if we consider the war that Russia started against Ukraine using textbook diplomacy, because all textbooks say that two parties are needed for negotiations.

Our approach is based on reality and the experience we have gained from 2014 to 2022, because the aggression against Ukraine began in 2014. From 2014 to 2022, we had almost 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia in various formats, with mediators and bilaterally. But nothing came of it. It ended with a large-scale invasion [in 2022]. Dmytro Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

How to make Russia fulfill its obligations

So, according to Kuleba, Ukraine knows that there is no point in having Russia at the negotiating table if it cannot be guaranteed that they will act in good faith.

There are only two ways to bring Russia to a situation where it will act in good faith. The first is success on the battlefield, and the second is a coalition of countries that share the same principles and the same approaches. That is why the summit does not involve Russia. Share

Kuleba stressed that the goal of this summit is to unite countries that share the principles and approaches on which further actions will be based.