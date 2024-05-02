Kuleba names conditions to make talks between Ukraine and Russia possible

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there are only two ways to force Russia to act in good faith at the negotiating table.
Why Russia will not be at Global Peace Summit
In an interview with Foreign Policy, Kuleba answered a journalist's question about the meaning of the peace summit in Switzerland if Russia is not present.
The minister noted that this thesis is true if we consider the war that Russia started against Ukraine using textbook diplomacy, because all textbooks say that two parties are needed for negotiations.
How to make Russia fulfill its obligations
So, according to Kuleba, Ukraine knows that there is no point in having Russia at the negotiating table if it cannot be guaranteed that they will act in good faith.
Kuleba stressed that the goal of this summit is to unite countries that share the principles and approaches on which further actions will be based.
