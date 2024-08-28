Kuleba will visit Poland and Belgium. What is the purpose of the visit

On August 28-29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to Poland and Belgium, where he will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

For what purpose will Kuleba pay a visit to Poland and Belgium

As reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian minister will visit Poland on August 28. Kuleba will hold bilateral talks with his Polish colleague Radoslav Sikorski.

They will also participate together in the "Campus — the Future of Poland" forum in the city of Olsztyn.

On August 29, Kuleba will visit Brussels, where he will take part in an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes, the main topics of the negotiations will be the strengthening of the EU's military support for Ukraine and the strengthening of air defense capabilities. The ministers will also discuss the advancement of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, involvement in the peace formula and the path to the second peace summit.

What is known about the EU's plans to consider sending military instructors to Ukraine

It is noted that the leadership of Ukraine sent a letter to the chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, on May 31 with a call to send military instructors to the territory of Ukraine.

Journalists of the publication assume that consideration of this issue in the EU may take place as early as next week.

In particular, as the article emphasizes, the heads of foreign affairs of EU countries and the Ministry of Defense will discuss this issue for the first time in the middle of next week.

The issue is also planned to be considered during the meeting of the EU Policy and Security Committee on August 27.