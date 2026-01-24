Kyiv bomb disposal experts neutralized the warhead of a Russian Iskander-M missile

Kyiv police explosives technicians have neutralized the warhead of an Iskander-M missile that failed to detonate after the Russian Federation's night attack on the capital.

Fragments of a missile with a warhead weighing about 500 kg were located near residential buildings and a gas station in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. This posed a high risk of explosion and civilian casualties.

The ammunition was in close proximity to residential buildings and infrastructure, which posed a serious danger to people.

Police explosives technicians and sappers from the State Emergency Service were involved in the work. The specialists rendered the missile warhead safe, after which they removed it with the help of special equipment for further neutralization at the landfill.

All actions were carried out with maximum safety measures.

On the night of January 24, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.