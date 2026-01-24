Kyiv bomb disposal experts neutralized the warhead of a Russian Iskander-M missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Kyiv bomb disposal experts neutralized the warhead of a Russian Iskander-M missile

National Police of Ukraine
Kiev
Читати українською

Kyiv police explosives technicians have neutralized the warhead of an Iskander-M missile that failed to detonate after the Russian Federation's night attack on the capital.

Points of attention

  • Kyiv police explosives technicians neutralized the undetonated warhead of a Russian Iskander-M missile that posed a high risk of explosion near residential areas.
  • Specialists conducted safety procedures to render the missile warhead safe for further neutralization at a secure location.
  • Russian night attacks on Kyiv resulted in destruction and casualties, with one person killed and at least four others injured.

Kiev sappers neutralized the warhead of an Iskander-M missile

Fragments of a missile with a warhead weighing about 500 kg were located near residential buildings and a gas station in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. This posed a high risk of explosion and civilian casualties.

The ammunition was in close proximity to residential buildings and infrastructure, which posed a serious danger to people.

Police explosives technicians and sappers from the State Emergency Service were involved in the work. The specialists rendered the missile warhead safe, after which they removed it with the help of special equipment for further neutralization at the landfill.

All actions were carried out with maximum safety measures.

On the night of January 24, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.

Destruction and damage to residential and non-residential buildings were recorded in five districts of the capital. According to the latest reports, one person was killed and at least four others were injured in the attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense shot down 10 Russian jet UAVs over Kyiv and Chernihiv regions
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's goal: to make Kyiv unlivable — NYT
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — what are the consequences?
State Emergency Service
Russia's new attack on Kyiv and the region — latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?