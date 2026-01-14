Air defense shot down 10 Russian jet UAVs over Kyiv and Chernihiv regions

Air defense forces shot down ten out of ten Russian army jet drones in the skies over the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions during the day.

The military notes that between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, the Russian invaders intensified air attacks using jet UAVs in the direction of Kyiv.

All necessary means, including aviation, have been deployed to neutralize enemy drones. Share

As of 5:00 p.m., ten out of ten targets have been shot down. It is expected that after examining the wreckage, experts will determine the type and payload of these UAVs.

The enemy attack continues: Shahed-type kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted south of Kyiv.

Citizens are urged not to ignore the air raid alert. It is emphasized that combat operations are underway.