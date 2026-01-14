Air defense shot down 10 Russian jet UAVs over Kyiv and Chernihiv regions
Air defense shot down 10 Russian jet UAVs over Kyiv and Chernihiv regions

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Air defense forces shot down ten out of ten Russian army jet drones in the skies over the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions during the day.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down 10 Russian jet drones in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, demonstrating effective response capabilities.
  • Experts are set to examine the wreckage of the downed drones to identify their type and purpose, providing valuable insights into the enemy's tactics.
  • The air attacks on January 14 using jet drones were effectively countered by Ukrainian forces, showcasing the readiness of the defense mechanisms.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 Russian jet drones on January 14

The military notes that between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, the Russian invaders intensified air attacks using jet UAVs in the direction of Kyiv.

All necessary means, including aviation, have been deployed to neutralize enemy drones.

As of 5:00 p.m., ten out of ten targets have been shot down. It is expected that after examining the wreckage, experts will determine the type and payload of these UAVs.

The enemy attack continues: Shahed-type kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted south of Kyiv.

Citizens are urged not to ignore the air raid alert. It is emphasized that combat operations are underway.

