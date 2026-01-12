Air defense neutralized 135 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 12, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 156 drones from six directions. Air defense forces destroyed most of the enemy drones, but 16 hits were recorded.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of January 12

According to military data, since 6:00 p.m. on January 11, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 156 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types. About 110 of them were Shaheds.

The launches were carried out from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea. Share

Air defense work

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 135 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Gerber" types and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

At the same time, 16 strike drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at two locations."