Air defense neutralized 135 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 12, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 156 drones from six directions. Air defense forces destroyed most of the enemy drones, but 16 hits were recorded.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense forces effectively neutralized 135 out of 156 enemy drones during the Russian night attack.
- The majority of the attacks were carried out by Shahed drones, showcasing the diverse tactics employed by the Russian occupiers.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of January 12
According to military data, since 6:00 p.m. on January 11, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 156 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types. About 110 of them were Shaheds.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 135 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Gerber" types and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
At the same time, 16 strike drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at two locations."
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace, the Air Force warned.
