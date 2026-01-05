Ukraine's air defense neutralized 137 Russian drones on the night of January 5

On the night of January 5, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and a large number of strike drones.

Air defense report on repelling the Russian attack on the night of January 5

From 6:00 PM on January 4, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the Bryansk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the enemy launched 165 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Gerber" types and drones of other types from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo and Orel. About a hundred of the drones were "Shahed".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 137 enemy drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

At the same time, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded, as well as 26 strike UAVs at 10 locations. Falling debris from downed drones was recorded at another nine locations.

PVO report

Hostile drones remain in Ukrainian airspace. Citizens are urged to follow safety rules and respond to air alert signals.