Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 176 UAVs during Russian attack on New Year's Eve

Air defense forces neutralized 176 of the 205 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 31.

How Ukraine's air defenses worked on New Year's Eve

From 18:00 on December 31, 2025, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the following directions:

Eagle,

Bryansk,

Kursk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

Millerovo (Russian Federation),

Chauda,

Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea),

temporarily occupied Donetsk.

About 130 of them are Shahed drones.

Air Force Report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 1, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 176 drones of other types in the north, south, and east of Ukraine. Share

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.