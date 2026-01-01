Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 176 UAVs during Russian attack on New Year's Eve
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defenses
Air defense forces neutralized 176 of the 205 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of December 31.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 176 out of 205 drones that were part of a Russian attack on New Year's Eve.
  • The air attack was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned aerial systems.

How Ukraine's air defenses worked on New Year's Eve

From 18:00 on December 31, 2025, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 205 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the following directions:

  • Eagle,

  • Bryansk,

  • Kursk,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • Millerovo (Russian Federation),

  • Chauda,

  • Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea),

  • temporarily occupied Donetsk.

About 130 of them are Shahed drones.

Air Force Report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 1, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 176 drones of other types in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

