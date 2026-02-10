Kyiv community calls Klitschko to a public conversation

17 public organizations and initiatives have addressed the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko with an open letter and a call for an honest and public conversation with the community. They want to hear the truth about the real state of affairs in the capital.
Kyiv residents want to hear honest answers from Klitschko
They draw attention to the fact that the capital of Ukraine “is in a state of management, infrastructure and communication crisis.”
In addition, the situation is significantly deteriorating due to daily Russian attacks and discontent among the population.
According to the initiators of the meeting, public dialogue right now is a truly important step towards restoring trust between the city authorities and the residents of the capital.
They are waiting for Vitali Klitschko to announce the date, time, and format of the open press conference.
The Kyiv community is counting on a constructive and public dialogue with the mayor.
The full text of an open appeal from public organizations and initiatives to Vitali Klitschko was also published online.
