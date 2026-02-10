Kyiv community calls Klitschko to a public conversation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Kyiv community calls Klitschko to a public conversation

Kyiv residents want to hear honest answers from Klitschko
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

17 public organizations and initiatives have addressed the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko with an open letter and a call for an honest and public conversation with the community. They want to hear the truth about the real state of affairs in the capital.

Points of attention

  • The call for an open press conference highlights the community's desire to discuss the real state of the city and strategic development plans with the media's participation.
  • The Kyiv community expects Mayor Klitschko to announce the details of the proposed open press conference to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration.

Kyiv residents want to hear honest answers from Klitschko

The Kyiv community calls on Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko to an open press conference, says an official statement from 17 public organizations and initiatives.

They draw attention to the fact that the capital of Ukraine “is in a state of management, infrastructure and communication crisis.”

In addition, the situation is significantly deteriorating due to daily Russian attacks and discontent among the population.

That is why the community proposes to hold an open press conference with the participation of public organizations and the media to discuss the real state of the city, the readiness of life support systems for the heating seasons, and the strategic vision for the development of the capital.

According to the initiators of the meeting, public dialogue right now is a truly important step towards restoring trust between the city authorities and the residents of the capital.

They are waiting for Vitali Klitschko to announce the date, time, and format of the open press conference.

The Kyiv community is counting on a constructive and public dialogue with the mayor.

The full text of an open appeal from public organizations and initiatives to Vitali Klitschko was also published online.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pope sends generators, medicines and food to Ukraine
Ukraine received assistance from the Vatican
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed mother and child in Slavyansk
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia dropped aerial bombs on Slavyansk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?