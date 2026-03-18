Kyiv-Kharkiv Intercity will only run to Poltava due to hostilities

As reported by the spokeswoman of the Southern Railway, from March 18, high-speed passenger trains of the "Intercity" class on the Kharkiv - Kyiv and vice versa route will reach only Poltava. Due to hostilities, a direct high-speed connection between Kharkiv and the capital is currently impossible.

"Intercity" Kyiv-Kharkiv - what changes are important to know about

On the evening of March 17, passengers who purchased train tickets for Intercity class trains from Kharkiv to Kyiv began receiving notifications about the cancellation of the direct flight and the possibility of a transfer in Poltava.

As Dumka managed to find out, Ukrzaliznytsia has already notified passengers of flight No. 723 Kharkiv - Kyiv, which was supposed to depart today, March 18, at 1:12 p.m. from Kharkiv, that "due to the impact of hostilities, the operation of Intercity train No. 723 Kharkiv - Kyiv is temporarily restricted from Poltava-Pivdenna station."

In addition, it is indicated that passengers will be able to board train No. 223 Kharkiv - Poltava at 1:50 p.m. using purchased tickets.

At the Poltava-Pivdenna station, passengers must transfer to their flight No. 723 Poltava — Kyiv.

The UZ application states that the train crew and station employees will provide all the necessary information and help you navigate during the transfer.