Kyslytsia named the conditions for Ukraine's signing of a security agreement with the US

The future security agreement with the US must contain a clear definition of "guarantee" in both language versions and undergo ratification in Congress.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia in an interview for the telethon "United News".

According to the OP, a key aspect of the new arrangements is legal clarity. The document, which is being prepared jointly with the United States, must be formally approved by American lawmakers.

We are talking about a document, including with the United States, which must be ratified by the US Congress. That is, which specifically — in both the Ukrainian and English versions — talks about a guarantee. Serhiy Kyslytsia Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Kyslytsia explained that Ukraine seeks to avoid the mistakes of the past that occurred during the signing of the Budapest Memorandum.

At that time, due to differences in translation, the English text contained only "assurances" and not real guarantees.

Further, throughout the text of the document, there is not only no mention of a guarantee, there is not even anything about "assurance". It talks about "commitments" — obligations. Thus, the official Ukrainian text is called a guarantee — the Budapest Memorandum on Guarantee. Share

Recall, it was previously reported that there are certain disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding the content of the future security agreement, in particular regarding specific obligations.