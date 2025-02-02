Large-scale protests broke out in Germany

About 80,000 people took to the streets of Berlin to protest against the government's cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Cooperation with the far-right angered Germans

Despite the fact that German police officially announced that 80,000 people participated in the protest, organizers claim 250,000 participants.

According to journalists, the demonstration taking place in Berlin stretched from the Victory Column to the CDU party headquarters.

The protests were joined by SPD leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken, as well as SPD Secretary General Matthias Mirsch.

As Klingbeil noted, he wants Germany and the world not to forget that this country has a strong democratic center, and that right-wing extremists should not have a voice in politics.

The key slogan of this protest is "The uprising of decent people — we are the defense!".

Germans say they will not allow the resurgence of extremism

A statement on this issue was made by renowned journalist Michel Friedman. During the protest, he reminded that the dignity of every person is inviolable.

"The party of hate is a party that is not based on democracy," Friedman commented on the activities of the AdN. Share

According to the former head of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Ström, another joint vote with a party that is partly right-wing extremist should be ruled out once and for all.

"We cannot join forces with those who despise human dignity, period," he emphasized. Share

The protest was called for by the Campact organization, DGB Berlin-Brandenburg, and Fridays for Future.