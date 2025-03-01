Large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv and Odessa — the number of victims has increased

On the night of March 1, Russian occupiers carried out a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, injuring at least 12 civilians, including two children. In Odessa, one person was reported dead and three people were injured.
The Russian attack on Kharkiv and Odessa — what are the consequences?
In Kharkiv, three districts of the city came under massive Russian attack.
In Shevchenkivske, a UAV hit an arch near a multi-story residential building. A 6-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
The enemy also targeted a medical facility in the city center. Four women, patients of this medical facility, were injured.
In the Kyiv district, a drone attacked a two-story commercial building. Apartment buildings, pharmacies, cafes, shops, etc. were damaged. A woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
In the Novobavarsky district, a drone hit a private residential building.
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on the Odessa region on the evening of February 28 has increased to three.
A 41-year-old man died as a result of the attack.
The UCP reports that a one-story private house, trucks and cars on the territory of the enterprise, and the premises of a sports institution caught fire.
