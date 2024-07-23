Latvia sent more than 500 drones to Ukraine — photo

Latvia sent another batch of drones to Ukraine. It has more than 500 units of drones
- The international coalition of drones was formed to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
- Countries participating in the coalition include Latvia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy, Germany and others.
- Denmark's defense minister concluded an agreement on cooperation in the field of drones, and Sweden also joined the coalition.
- The initiative to transfer drones to Ukraine will help strengthen its defense and increase the country's security.
Ukraine will receive a new batch of drones from Latvia
As Latvian Defense Minister Adris Spruds said, a batch of more than 500 drones is starting its way to Ukraine.
Delivery of drones is carried out within the framework of the international coalition of drones.
Pakotne ar vairāk kā 500 droniem uzsāk ceļu uz 🇺🇦 Ukrainu.#dronecoalition #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/d9CPFo34Ah— Andris Spruds (@AndrisSpruds) July 22, 2024
What is known about the coalition of drones
Allied countries have formed a coalition of drones to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A key step in this process was the creation of a drone coalition. This initiative includes the purchase and transfer of drones to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses.
Currently, the International Drone Coalition includes 15 countries — Latvia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia.
Recently, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed an agreement on international cooperation in the field of drones.
In addition, Sweden joins cooperation within the framework of the International Drone Coalition.
