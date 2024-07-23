Latvia sent more than 500 drones to Ukraine — photo

Latvia sent another batch of drones to Ukraine. It has more than 500 units of drones

As Latvian Defense Minister Adris Spruds said, a batch of more than 500 drones is starting its way to Ukraine.

Delivery of drones is carried out within the framework of the international coalition of drones.

Pakotne ar vairāk kā 500 droniem uzsāk ceļu uz 🇺🇦 Ukrainu.#dronecoalition #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/d9CPFo34Ah — Andris Spruds (@AndrisSpruds) July 22, 2024

What is known about the coalition of drones

Allied countries have formed a coalition of drones to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. A key step in this process was the creation of a drone coalition. This initiative includes the purchase and transfer of drones to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses.

Currently, the International Drone Coalition includes 15 countries — Latvia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, France, Sweden, and Estonia.

Recently, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed an agreement on international cooperation in the field of drones.

In addition, Sweden joins cooperation within the framework of the International Drone Coalition.