Lavrov and Medvedev threaten Europe with "consequences" over trade deal with US
Lavrov and Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The odious Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, former President of the country Dmitry Medvedev, in unison predict "terrible consequences" for Europe due to the signing of a trade agreement with the United States.

Points of attention

  • Russian officials Lavrov and Medvedev predict dire consequences for Europe following a trade agreement with the US, emphasizing the risk of deindustrialization.
  • The US-EU trade deal is criticized by Medvedev for favoring Washington over European interests and imposing economic burdens on European industries.
  • Lavrov highlights the potential anti-Russian nature of the agreement, citing restrictions on oil and gas purchases, further complicating relations between the US and Russia.

Lavrov and Medvedev scare Europe over new agreement with the US

Thus, Lavrov believes that the trade agreement between the US and the EU will lead to further deindustrialization of Europe.

And Medvedev says the US-EU trade agreement is beneficial to Washington and absolutely humiliating for Europeans

It must be admitted that, despite his extreme contradictions in his statements and actions, he is very consistent in one thing. Trump is fiercely pressing his country's economic interests.

The current US agreement with the European Union, according to an odious politician:

  • completely humiliating for Europeans, as it benefits only the US — it removes protection from the European market, nullifying tariffs for American goods;

  • creates huge additional costs for industry and agriculture in many EU countries to pay for expensive American energy sources;

  • redirects a powerful flow of investment from Europe to the USA.

And of course, the "agreement" is clearly anti-Russian in nature, prohibiting the purchase of our oil and gas.

But if for Trump it is mainly business, then for the old, deranged Europe it is part of a neo-Nazi ideology that fights for the welfare of its own citizens.

One can simply sympathize with ordinary Europeans. They should be storming Brussels right now to tear down all the European commissioners from the flagpoles of the EU countries, including, of course, crazy grandmother Ursula. It won't help, of course, but at least it will be fun, — Medvedev cynically notes.

