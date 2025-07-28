US-EU trade deal. Orban mocks von der Leyen

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the trade agreement signed on July 27 between the United States and the European Union by saying that Donald Trump "ate European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for breakfast."

Orban mocked the EU and praised the US

Surprisingly, the European politician supported not the European Union, but Trump.

This is not a deal... Donald Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast. That's what happened, and we suspected it would happen, because the US President is a heavyweight when it comes to negotiations, while Madame President is a featherweight. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, the position of the Head of State is much stronger when von der Leyen is always weaker.

On July 27, 2025, the United States and the European Union reached a trade agreement that should prevent a potentially devastating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

In particular, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that this agreement prevented a blow to his country's export-oriented economy, in particular, the automotive industry.