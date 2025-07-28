US-EU trade deal. Orban mocks von der Leyen

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to the trade agreement signed on July 27 between the United States and the European Union by saying that Donald Trump "ate European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for breakfast."
Points of attention
- Hungarian PM Viktor Orban mocks EU President von der Leyen and praises US President Trump for their roles in the US-EU trade deal signed on July 27.
- Orban believes that a head of state like Trump holds a stronger position in negotiations compared to the EU leader, leading to more effective outcomes.
- The US-EU trade agreement aims to prevent a tariff war and protect the export-oriented economies of both parties, with reactions from European politicians and industry leaders
Orban mocked the EU and praised the US
Surprisingly, the European politician supported not the European Union, but Trump.
According to him, the position of the Head of State is much stronger when von der Leyen is always weaker.
On July 27, 2025, the United States and the European Union reached a trade agreement that should prevent a potentially devastating tariff war between the world's two largest economies.
In particular, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that this agreement prevented a blow to his country's export-oriented economy, in particular, the automotive industry.
