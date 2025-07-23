Response to Trump. EU plans to impose 30% tariffs on exports from the US

The EU plans to impose 30% tariffs on US exports worth a total of around 100 billion euros ($117 billion) if the US does not abandon its intention to introduce such tariffs after August 1.

This is a response to President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on most goods from the EU.

A European Commission spokesman said the first wave of countermeasures would combine already approved duties worth €21 billion and additional tariffs worth €72 billion into a single package.

Under threat are American exports of manufactured goods, including Boeing aircraft, automobiles, and bourbon whiskey.

The tariffs are set to take effect next month, but only if the US begins imposing its tariffs after August 1 and no agreement is reached between the parties.

According to the publication's sources, negotiations between the EU and the US will continue in August with the hope of avoiding escalation.

After the release of news about possible tariffs, the euro fell to $1.1723, and German bonds partially recovered their positions.

Amid the escalation of negotiations, Germany is even considering the possibility of using the so-called Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) — the EU's most powerful trade mechanism.

The ACI allows the European Union to impose sanctions against countries that violate trade rules, including tariffs on American technology giants, restrictions on investment and access to the European market.

However, the launch of this instrument is only possible with the support of a qualified majority of EU member states and is currently considered a last resort.

Most EU countries are currently leaning towards continuing negotiations with Washington to find a compromise and avoid an escalation of the trade war, which could harm the global economy.

However, if the situation escalates after August 1, the EU is ready to take decisive action using the ACI.