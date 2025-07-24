Trump announces conclusion of US-EU agreement on arms supply to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announces conclusion of US-EU agreement on arms supply to Ukraine

The White House
Trump
Читати українською

The US will send weapons to the European Union, and then the bloc's member states will distribute them themselves, giving most of them to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The US and EU have signed an agreement for arms supply to Ukraine, with Europe bearing the full cost of the weapons.
  • Most of the weapons, including missile systems and infantry fighting vehicles, will be sent to Ukraine to bolster its defense capabilities.
  • US President Donald Trump revealed the deal during a speech at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington.

Weapons for Ukraine: US and EU sign deal

The US and the EU have reached an agreement that stipulates that Europe will pay America 100% of the cost of all weapons and equipment. It will be distributed and most of it will be sent to Ukraine.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington on July 23.

According to him, the US will send weapons to the European Union, and then the bloc's member states will distribute them themselves, sending most of them to Ukraine.

They're going to spend this money in the US on our defense companies, and we're going to send the weapons to them, and they're going to distribute them. Honestly, that's how it should have been three years ago.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Recall that on July 23, the US State Department approved the sale of two packages of weapons and equipment to Ukraine for a total of $322 million. This will include, in particular, HAWK Phase III missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as their repair and support.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Arms procurement for Ukraine. 8 NATO countries join Trump's plan
NATO
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has the most powerful trump card against Russia
The final move is Trump's
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Quiet force. Melania pressured Trump to save Ukraine
Melania has a lot of influence over Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?