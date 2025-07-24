Trump announces conclusion of US-EU agreement on arms supply to Ukraine

The US will send weapons to the European Union, and then the bloc's member states will distribute them themselves, giving most of them to Ukraine.

Weapons for Ukraine: US and EU sign deal

The US and the EU have reached an agreement that stipulates that Europe will pay America 100% of the cost of all weapons and equipment. It will be distributed and most of it will be sent to Ukraine.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington on July 23.

According to him, the US will send weapons to the European Union, and then the bloc's member states will distribute them themselves, sending most of them to Ukraine. Share

They're going to spend this money in the US on our defense companies, and we're going to send the weapons to them, and they're going to distribute them. Honestly, that's how it should have been three years ago. Donald Trump President of the United States

Recall that on July 23, the US State Department approved the sale of two packages of weapons and equipment to Ukraine for a total of $322 million. This will include, in particular, HAWK Phase III missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as their repair and support.