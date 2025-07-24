Trump announces conclusion of US-EU agreement on arms supply to Ukraine

The US will send weapons to the European Union, and then the bloc's member states will distribute them themselves, giving most of them to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The US and EU have signed an agreement for arms supply to Ukraine, with Europe bearing the full cost of the weapons.
- Most of the weapons, including missile systems and infantry fighting vehicles, will be sent to Ukraine to bolster its defense capabilities.
- US President Donald Trump revealed the deal during a speech at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington.
Weapons for Ukraine: US and EU sign deal
The US and the EU have reached an agreement that stipulates that Europe will pay America 100% of the cost of all weapons and equipment. It will be distributed and most of it will be sent to Ukraine.
This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Washington on July 23.
Recall that on July 23, the US State Department approved the sale of two packages of weapons and equipment to Ukraine for a total of $322 million. This will include, in particular, HAWK Phase III missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as their repair and support.
