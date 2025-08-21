Lavrov cynically accused Ukraine of neglecting Trump's peacemaking efforts
Category
Politics
Publication date

Lavrov cynically accused Ukraine of neglecting Trump's peacemaking efforts

Lavrov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has falsely accused Ukraine of not wanting peace talks. And Putin allegedly wants to meet with Zelensky, but this event needs to be carefully prepared.

Points of attention

  • Sergei Lavrov cynically accuses Ukraine of neglecting peace talks and undermining Trump's peace efforts.
  • Putin allegedly wants to meet with Zelenskyy, but careful preparation and well-worked out issues are required for the meeting.
  • Lavrov aims to discredit Ukraine before international partners by falsely accusing them of disrupting diplomatic efforts.

Lavrov cynically accuses Ukraine of unwillingness to hold peace talks

Lavrov made these statements at a press conference with the Indian Foreign Minister.

Thus, Putin's aide stated that his patron is allegedly ready to meet with Zelensky only if all issues requiring discussion at the highest level are well-worked out.

Experts and ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations for a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky. When and if it comes to signing future agreements with Ukraine, the question will arise about the legitimacy of the signatories from the Ukrainian side, Lavrov brazenly stated.

And he added that it is "Ukraine's position that suggests that Kyiv wants to undermine Trump's peace efforts."

Lavrov also praised the Russia-US summit in Alaska, which "allowed us to achieve significant progress in defining the contours and parameters of the conflict resolution in Ukraine."

And he pitted Ukraine's European partners against the "Coalition of the Willing," who allegedly aimed to undermine the progress that emerged from the Ukrainian settlement after the Alaska summit.

According to Lavrov, Europe is allegedly proposing foreign intervention in part of Ukrainian territory, which is completely unacceptable for Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov brazenly accused Ukraine of "Russophobia" and demanded denazification
Lavrov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov and Medvedev threaten Europe with "consequences" over trade deal with US
Lavrov and Medvedev

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?