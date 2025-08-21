Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has falsely accused Ukraine of not wanting peace talks. And Putin allegedly wants to meet with Zelensky, but this event needs to be carefully prepared.

Lavrov cynically accuses Ukraine of unwillingness to hold peace talks

Lavrov made these statements at a press conference with the Indian Foreign Minister.

Thus, Putin's aide stated that his patron is allegedly ready to meet with Zelensky only if all issues requiring discussion at the highest level are well-worked out.

Experts and ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations for a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky. When and if it comes to signing future agreements with Ukraine, the question will arise about the legitimacy of the signatories from the Ukrainian side, Lavrov brazenly stated. Share

And he added that it is "Ukraine's position that suggests that Kyiv wants to undermine Trump's peace efforts."

Lavrov also praised the Russia-US summit in Alaska, which "allowed us to achieve significant progress in defining the contours and parameters of the conflict resolution in Ukraine."

And he pitted Ukraine's European partners against the "Coalition of the Willing," who allegedly aimed to undermine the progress that emerged from the Ukrainian settlement after the Alaska summit.

According to Lavrov, Europe is allegedly proposing foreign intervention in part of Ukrainian territory, which is completely unacceptable for Russia.