Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has falsely accused Ukraine of not wanting peace talks. And Putin allegedly wants to meet with Zelensky, but this event needs to be carefully prepared.
Points of attention
- Sergei Lavrov cynically accuses Ukraine of neglecting peace talks and undermining Trump's peace efforts.
- Putin allegedly wants to meet with Zelenskyy, but careful preparation and well-worked out issues are required for the meeting.
- Lavrov aims to discredit Ukraine before international partners by falsely accusing them of disrupting diplomatic efforts.
Lavrov cynically accuses Ukraine of unwillingness to hold peace talks
Lavrov made these statements at a press conference with the Indian Foreign Minister.
Thus, Putin's aide stated that his patron is allegedly ready to meet with Zelensky only if all issues requiring discussion at the highest level are well-worked out.
And he added that it is "Ukraine's position that suggests that Kyiv wants to undermine Trump's peace efforts."
Lavrov also praised the Russia-US summit in Alaska, which "allowed us to achieve significant progress in defining the contours and parameters of the conflict resolution in Ukraine."
And he pitted Ukraine's European partners against the "Coalition of the Willing," who allegedly aimed to undermine the progress that emerged from the Ukrainian settlement after the Alaska summit.
According to Lavrov, Europe is allegedly proposing foreign intervention in part of Ukrainian territory, which is completely unacceptable for Russia.
