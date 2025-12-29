Russian Foreign Minister, the odious Sergei Lavrov, stated that on the night of December 29, Ukraine allegedly attacked Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region and would receive a “response” for it. This fact supposedly completely changes Russia’s negotiating position, although Russia will not walk away from the talks on Trump’s “peace plan.”

Lavrov cynically accused Ukraine of state terrorism: what is known

Ukraine allegedly carried out a drone attack on the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region on the night of December 29. Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 91 UAVs.

Lavrov threatens Ukraine with a “symmetrical response.”

The targets and time of Russia's retaliatory strike after the attack on Putin's state residence have been determined.

He also stated that the Russian Federation's negotiating position would be revised taking into account the final "transition of the Kyiv regime to a policy of state terrorism."

"There were no reports of casualties or damage," Putin's henchman cynically added.

However, Russia has no intention of withdrawing from the negotiation process after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Putin's state residence, says Lavrov.