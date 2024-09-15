The commander of the "Akhmat" special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that Ukraine can keep the captured "Kadyrivs" because they "do not deserve to live" after the decision to surrender.
- The commander of the special forces "Akhmat" refused the captured "Kadyrivets", considering them unworthy of life after being captured.
- Apti Alaudinov refused to return his fighters from captivity and called on the captured Chechens to commit suicide.
- The gradual development of events in Kurshchyna led to the capture of the "Akhmat" fighters by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a widespread exchange of prisoners.
Akhmat does not want to return its fighters from captivity
As Alaudinov noted, he is outraged by the video, which shows captured "Akhmativites" in the hands of the Armed Forces.
The commander of the Chechen special forces emphasized that he is not going to discuss the issue of captured Chechens and he is absolutely indifferent to their fate.
During the speech, Alaudinov called on the captured Chechens to commit suicide, saying:
Just stand up, grab something in your hands and attack someone, do whatever it takes to get killed.
Earlier, Alaudinov denied the information about the capture of the "Kadyrivets" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the operation in Kurshchyna.
The Armed Forces captured dozens of "Akhmat" fighters in the Kursk region
On August 11, the "I want to live" project reported that Ukrainian forces were able to significantly replenish the exchange fund during the fighting in Russian Kurshchyna. This time the "Akhmat" militants were captured by the Armed Forces.
According to the Ukrainian soldiers, the "Akhmatians" tried to escape in order to avoid being captured, as Ramzan Kadyrov once declared that the "Akhmat" fighters do not surrender.
As the "I want to live" project ironically points out, this is indeed true, because they are constantly in the rear, but this time the events in Kurshchyna developed so dynamically that they simply did not have time to react in time and escape.
What's more, the "Akhmat" militants did not even try to resist the Armed Forces.
