The commander of the "Akhmat" special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that Ukraine can keep the captured "Kadyrivs" because they "do not deserve to live" after the decision to surrender.

Akhmat does not want to return its fighters from captivity

As Alaudinov noted, he is outraged by the video, which shows captured "Akhmativites" in the hands of the Armed Forces.

I say to the Ukrainians: leave them to yourself. We do not need them now or in a hundred years. Do not try to contact me. I can exchange anyone, but not Chechens who voluntarily surrendered. Such people do not exist for me, — said Alaudinov. Share

The commander of the Chechen special forces emphasized that he is not going to discuss the issue of captured Chechens and he is absolutely indifferent to their fate.

From time immemorial, Chechens have considered being captured as the greatest shame. This is such a shame that cannot be washed away with anything at all, except with your own blood... How are you going to live after you raised your paws and surrendered like captured girls, how are you going to live at all?, he declared. Share

During the speech, Alaudinov called on the captured Chechens to commit suicide, saying:

Just stand up, grab something in your hands and attack someone, do whatever it takes to get killed.

Earlier, Alaudinov denied the information about the capture of the "Kadyrivets" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the operation in Kurshchyna.

The Armed Forces captured dozens of "Akhmat" fighters in the Kursk region

On August 11, the "I want to live" project reported that Ukrainian forces were able to significantly replenish the exchange fund during the fighting in Russian Kurshchyna. This time the "Akhmat" militants were captured by the Armed Forces.

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, the "Akhmatians" tried to escape in order to avoid being captured, as Ramzan Kadyrov once declared that the "Akhmat" fighters do not surrender.

As the "I want to live" project ironically points out, this is indeed true, because they are constantly in the rear, but this time the events in Kurshchyna developed so dynamically that they simply did not have time to react in time and escape.

What's more, the "Akhmat" militants did not even try to resist the Armed Forces.