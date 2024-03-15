Fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion destroyed the enemy complex of long-range visual surveillance "Murom-P".

A Footage of the Murom-P surveillance complex destruction

It was necessary to hide better. Putin's Murom-P long-range visual surveillance complex and Elintel/EW antennas have been turned into a pile of metal, LSR wrote. Share

According to the Military portal, the complex sees a person with a camera at 10 km and a thermal imager at 4 km. Stilsoft, a Russian developer and manufacturer of complex security systems, special equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles, supplies the complex.

It is designed for round-the-clock remote video-thermal surveillance, control and protection of open terrain areas, approaches, perimeters and movement paths to objects.

What is happening in the Russian border regions?

On the morning of March 12, Russian volunteers from the LFR, RVC and the Siberian Battalion fighting on the side of Ukraine announced that they were "going to the elections" for the president of the Russian Federation.

They crossed the border with the Russian Federation and started an operation in the border areas. On the same day, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" fighters announced that they had taken control of the Tetkino settlement in the Kursk region.

On the evening of March 14, the DIU confirmed that the Russian authorities are blocking the evacuation of civilians from the Belgorod and Kursk regions, where hostilities are taking place.

According to Russian volunteers from the Legion "Freedom of Russia," as of the morning of March 15, 7,000 cars with people in Belgorod and the Belgorod region and 600 civilian cars from Kursk used the humanitarian corridor for evacuation.

Also on this day, fighters of the LFR, RVC and the Siberian Battalion announced strikes on military facilities in Belgorod.