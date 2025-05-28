"Leniency is ending". Rubio said about the new US visa policy

The United States is implementing a new visa policy for foreign officials and individuals involved in "censoring" US citizens.
- The United States is enforcing a stringent visa policy to combat censorship of US citizens by foreign officials.
- Marco Rubio is spearheading new restrictions to shield Americans' freedom of speech from foreign influence.
- The goal is to protect US sovereignty and the fundamental right to free speech from encroachment by foreign governments and officials.
Rubio spoke out about tough US visa policy
This was announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 28.
The US Secretary of State said that some foreign governments and officials are trying to limit Americans' freedom of speech, including by putting pressure on technology companies.
It is equally unacceptable, the US Secretary of State added, for foreign officials to demand that American technology platforms "adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship that goes beyond their authority and extends to the territory of the United States."
We will not tolerate encroachments on U.S. sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.
On social media, X added that freedom of speech is an inalienable right that is not influenced by foreign governments, and those who undermine it should not have the privilege of visiting the United States.
