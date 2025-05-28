"Leniency is ending". Rubio said about the new US visa policy

The United States is implementing a new visa policy for foreign officials and individuals involved in "censoring" US citizens.

Rubio spoke out about tough US visa policy

This was announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 28.

The US Secretary of State said that some foreign governments and officials are trying to limit Americans' freedom of speech, including by putting pressure on technology companies.

Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals responsible for censoring protected speech in the United States. It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten to issue arrest warrants for U.S. citizens or residents for social media posts on U.S. platforms while they are physically present on U.S. soil. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

It is equally unacceptable, the US Secretary of State added, for foreign officials to demand that American technology platforms "adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship that goes beyond their authority and extends to the territory of the United States."

We will not tolerate encroachments on U.S. sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.

On social media, X added that freedom of speech is an inalienable right that is not influenced by foreign governments, and those who undermine it should not have the privilege of visiting the United States.