"Leniency is ending". Rubio said about the new US visa policy
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Leniency is ending". Rubio said about the new US visa policy

Rubio
Читати українською

The United States is implementing a new visa policy for foreign officials and individuals involved in "censoring" US citizens.

Points of attention

  • The United States is enforcing a stringent visa policy to combat censorship of US citizens by foreign officials.
  • Marco Rubio is spearheading new restrictions to shield Americans' freedom of speech from foreign influence.
  • The goal is to protect US sovereignty and the fundamental right to free speech from encroachment by foreign governments and officials.

Rubio spoke out about tough US visa policy

This was announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 28.

The US Secretary of State said that some foreign governments and officials are trying to limit Americans' freedom of speech, including by putting pressure on technology companies.

Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals responsible for censoring protected speech in the United States. It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten to issue arrest warrants for U.S. citizens or residents for social media posts on U.S. platforms while they are physically present on U.S. soil.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

It is equally unacceptable, the US Secretary of State added, for foreign officials to demand that American technology platforms "adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship that goes beyond their authority and extends to the territory of the United States."

We will not tolerate encroachments on U.S. sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech.

On social media, X added that freedom of speech is an inalienable right that is not influenced by foreign governments, and those who undermine it should not have the privilege of visiting the United States.

Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of leniency toward those who encroach on the rights of Americans are coming to an end.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky, Vance, and Rubio met at the Vatican
What is known about the meeting between Zelensky, Vance and Rubio?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are waiting." Rubio publicly addressed Putin
What stage are the negotiations between the US and Russia at?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are negotiating with him". Rubio failed to call Putin a war criminal
Rubio

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?