"Let them figure it out themselves!" Trump made a statement regarding Zelensky's letter to Putin
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Politics
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"Let them figure it out themselves!" Trump made a statement regarding Zelensky's letter to Putin

"Let them figure it out themselves!" Trump made a statement regarding Zelensky's letter to Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Clash Report

The leaders of Ukraine and Russia should meet face to face without the presence of a mediator, said US President Donald Trump, commenting on an open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Putin.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump supports the idea of holding a personal meeting between Zelensky and Putin without the participation of the United States.
  • Zelensky's open letter to Putin included a proposal for a meeting in a neutral country to discuss ending the war.

Trump “let” Zelensky and Putin handle the negotiations themselves

So, journalists asked Trump whether Zelensky and Putin should meet in person before the US returns to the role of moderator of the negotiations.

Well, I don't mind. I mean, let them negotiate. I'm the one who got them to this position. And I think it will be resolved. I think we're getting closer to where Russia and Ukraine should... [make peace].

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump also once again reminded that if he had been the president of the United States at the time, the Russian-Ukrainian war would have never happened.

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In it, the Ukrainian leader proposed holding a personal meeting in a neutral country (such as Switzerland or Turkey) to discuss ending the war.

Zelensky stressed Ukraine's readiness for a complete ceasefire for a period of negotiations, an exchange of prisoners on an "all for all" basis, and direct dialogue without waiting for additional international factors.

Putin later said he saw no point in meeting with the Ukrainian president. According to him, the only point for Ukraine is to stop the Russian offensive, and Russia needs "agreements." He also called the letter "with elements of rudeness" and unproductive for preparing for negotiations.

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