Putin does not want to change anything and continues the war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy
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Politics
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Putin does not want to change anything and continues the war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace and is once again choosing to continue the war.

Points of attention

  • Vladimir Putin chooses to continue the war against Ukraine, refusing peace and disappointing many worldwide.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asserts that Putin does not want to change his position and is unwilling to end the war.

Russia has chosen war again — Zelenskyy

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Unfortunately, the Russian side is choosing war again — everyone heard today's answer. A weak answer. He simply does not want to end the war. I think many in the world were disappointed by this answer.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The president emphasized that the dictator does not want to change anything and does not want to admit that this war "only pleases him and those who draw money from him" and they were all "smiling a lot today."

This means that there should be less money in Russia, and more pressure on Russia.

The day before, Zelensky published an open letter addressed to the dictator. It was preceded by the Ukrainian leader's statement that due to the US's focus on the situation with Iran, Ukraine was ready to move on to direct negotiations with Russia, rather than wait for further developments.

In his address, Zelensky stressed that Russia will not be able to establish control over Donbas this year, and called for ending the war through negotiations. As an interim step, he proposed introducing a ceasefire based on the principle of "standing where we stand."

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