"The time has come." Zelensky sent a special letter to the European Union
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Politics
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"The time has come." Zelensky sent a special letter to the European Union

Zelensky seeks justice from the EU
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to European Union leaders, categorically rejected the proposal of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to grant Ukraine the status of an "associate" member of the bloc.

Points of attention

  • The letter underscores the need for fair treatment and meaningful progress in Ukraine's accession negotiations.
  • Zelensky advocates for Ukraine's active participation with full voting rights in EU affairs.

Zelensky seeks justice from the EU

As mentioned earlier, German leader Friedrich Merz proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings without voting rights.

According to him, this is actually an intermediate step on the way to the country's full membership in the bloc.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately made it clear that he did not support the Central Bank's idea.

The President of Ukraine sent a special letter to the EU authorities on May 22.

In it, he drew attention to the fact that the fall of the regime of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opened a window of opportunity for significant progress in accession negotiations.

It would be unfair if Ukraine were present in the European Union but remained without voting rights. The time has come to move forward towards full and meaningful membership for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state once again reminded the EU that it is Ukraine that protects the peace of Europe and has been deterring Russian aggression for many years in a row.

Ukraine deserves a fair approach and equal rights in Europe, Zelensky added.

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