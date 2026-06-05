Putin cynically reacted to Zelensky's letter with plans to "denazify Ukraine"

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has brazenly responded to an open letter addressed to him by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. He expressed his opinion during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin cynically called Zelensky's letter "rudeness"

Putin said that the letter was shown to him by press secretary Dmitry Peskov. He noted that he had skimmed its contents this morning.

A few things I'll point out: he mentioned my age. What can I say? Everyone should think about age... Some politicians are older than me... But the main thing is not age, but capacity and ability to work. Share

According to the Russian dictator, a Russian businessman met with Zelensky in Kyiv on May 21. Putin said that the Ukrainian president allegedly told the businessman that he wanted a personal meeting with the Russian leader.

"What does this mean? They ask for a meeting, but they strike," the Russian dictator added, recalling the strike on a dormitory in Starobilsk that took place on May 22.

Putin also said that Zelensky's letter contains "elements of rudeness." According to him, the purpose of this letter is to create conditions that make their meeting impossible. However, the Russian dictator himself said that he is not going to meet with Zelensky:

I don't see the point of us meeting, the point of the Ukrainian side is to stop our offensive, and we need agreements. Before meeting with Zelensky, we need to find a solution to resolve the conflict. Share

The Russian dictator also stated that the Russian Federation "will seek the denazification of Ukraine." According to him, the hostilities will end after Russia achieves its goals.