Putin dreamed that he had already captured 4 Ukraines

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has once again publicly disgraced himself by making a statement about the course of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This time, he began to invent that Russian troops had occupied almost "two thousand four hundred and forty thousand square kilometers." That is, according to the Kremlin leader, the area is the size of four Ukraines.

Putin lied again about the progress of the war against Ukraine

It is no secret that the area of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders is approximately 603.6 thousand sq. km.

And the Russian dictator decided to boast about occupying territories that are four times larger than Ukrainian ones.

Putin also continues to assure Russians that the Russian army is successfully advancing on all fronts.

However, he is in no hurry to mention that the invading troops failed the winter and spring campaigns in 2026, and May became one of the worst months for the occupiers in the last three years.

The Kremlin head also added that Russia "completely", 100%, has captured the Luhansk region and has made significant progress in Donetsk.

Not long ago, Ukraine controlled about 25 percent [of Donetsk Oblast], now it's less than 15 percent, Putin is lying. Share

In his opinion, Russia somehow controls even "80% of Zaporizhia region."