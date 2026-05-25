In the Kaunas district of Lithuania, tests of a lower airspace control system for detecting drones are taking place on May 25-26, during which drones, in particular the Shahed type, are used in the air.

Lithuania tests drone early detection system

The test area includes Jurāgyai, Roky Polygon, Linkmakalnis and the Paiėsis forest massif. The tests involve flights of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including those simulating the characteristics of Shahed drones. They operate at altitudes ranging from 250 to 1,000 meters.

The purpose of the testing is to verify the effectiveness of solutions for surveillance of lower airspace and detection of drones.

Organizers emphasize that the tests are planned and there is no danger to local residents. If drones are observed in the sky, citizens are urged to remain calm.

On May 20, Lithuania announced its first airstrike using a drone. Share

The National Crisis Management Center said schools and kindergartens should immediately take children to shelters. Residents of the country also received emergency messages urging them to move to safe places. The airport in Vilnius was temporarily closed, and traffic was stopped on the roads.