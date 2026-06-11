Lithuania to send up to 40 military personnel to support maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz

The Lithuanian Parliament has voted to send up to 40 military and civilian personnel to participate in international maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lithuania responds to US request for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz

The Lithuanian Parliament voted to send up to 40 military and civilian specialists to an international maritime security mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Lithuanian opposition said that this decision is important to ensure the continued rotation of American troops in the country.

This law was supported by 77 deputies in the Sejm today, 11 voted "against", and 6 abstained.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said that Lithuania is ready to provide support in the form of demining equipment, drone control systems, surveillance equipment, and other specialized resources. Share

He added that Lithuania is keen to participate in both the Franco-British coalition and a separate US-led mission operating in the area. According to him, this is a defensive contribution to maritime security and energy stability. Any disruptions to shipping through the strait, the minister noted, affect oil and energy prices across Europe.

Some lawmakers opposed the decision, citing a lack of clarity about the mission and the risk of drawing the country into a broader regional conflict. Supporters of the deployment argued that such deployments were standard NATO practice, with specific tasks determined by allies.

Opposition Conservative leader Laurynas Kasciunas stressed the importance of this decision.