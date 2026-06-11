Lithuania to send up to 40 military personnel to support maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz

The Lithuanian Parliament has voted to send up to 40 military and civilian personnel to participate in international maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- Decision by Lithuanian Parliament to send up to 40 military personnel to participate in international maritime security operations in the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for maintaining maritime security and supporting American troops' rotation.
- Lithuania's readiness to provide support in the form of demining equipment, drone control systems, and surveillance equipment demonstrates its commitment to contributing to defensive maritime security and energy stability.
Lithuania responds to US request for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz
The Lithuanian Parliament voted to send up to 40 military and civilian specialists to an international maritime security mission in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Lithuanian opposition said that this decision is important to ensure the continued rotation of American troops in the country.
This law was supported by 77 deputies in the Sejm today, 11 voted "against", and 6 abstained.
He added that Lithuania is keen to participate in both the Franco-British coalition and a separate US-led mission operating in the area. According to him, this is a defensive contribution to maritime security and energy stability. Any disruptions to shipping through the strait, the minister noted, affect oil and energy prices across Europe.
Some lawmakers opposed the decision, citing a lack of clarity about the mission and the risk of drawing the country into a broader regional conflict. Supporters of the deployment argued that such deployments were standard NATO practice, with specific tasks determined by allies.
Opposition Conservative leader Laurynas Kasciunas stressed the importance of this decision.
"If we want the American military to remain in Lithuania, the Seimas should have approved this mission," he told reporters after the vote.
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