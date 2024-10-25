Lithuania will be disconnected from the power transmission lines of Russia and Belarus. When exactly

Lithuania will disconnect power transmission lines in the direction of the Russian Federation and Belarus in February 2025, and then dismantle them as part of the synchronization of the Baltic energy systems with the countries of Western Europe.

Lithuania is finally switching to a common energy grid with Europe

This was reported by the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.

Power transmission lines from the Russian Federation and Belarus will be disconnected in February next year as part of the synchronization of the energy systems of the Baltic countries with Western Europe, and then they will be dismantled.

All lines will be disconnected on February 8, 2025, when the agreement on a joint electricity system between the Russian Federation, Belarus and the Baltic states will expire.

Immediately after that, dismantling works will begin, Litgrid reported.

The Baltic power grids will be synchronized with the grids of the countries of Western Europe already on February 9.

As reported, until now Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, together with the Russian Federation and Belarus, operated in the IPS/UPS system, where the frequency of electricity is centrally regulated by the Russian Federation.

The operators of electricity transmission systems in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have informed the Russian Federation and Belarus about the non-renewal of the BRELL agreement and their withdrawal from it in February 2025.

Ukraine's energy system suffered colossal losses

Russian attacks during March 22-24 on energy facilities of Ukraine caused losses of at least 100 million euros.

Ukraine lost 90 to 100 million euros due to the latest Russian attacks on the energy system.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of NEC "Ukrenergo", announced this on Facebook.