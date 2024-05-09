Lithuania won't extradite Ukrainian miltary-age men, says PM

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, noted that her country does not plan to facilitate the return of conscripted Ukrainian men to Ukraine. Still, there is one condition under which this is possible in individual cases.
Lithuania does not plan to return conscripted Ukrainian men to Ukraine
Shimonite emphasised that her country's government guaranteed protection to Ukrainian citizens, including men, at least until March 2025.
According to her, Lithuania will not issue a wanted notice for Ukrainian citizens who evade military service in Ukraine.
She emphasised that if Ukraine provides evidence that its male citizens are guilty of evading military service, they may be denied a permanent residence permit.
The Prime Minister of Lithuania emphasised that this is precisely how her country plans to help Ukraine by strengthening the potential for replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces.
How the Kremlin is trying to discredit the mobilisation in Ukraine
According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security Council, on the national newscast, the Kremlin promotes theses to discredit the mobilisation process in Ukraine with the help of controlled lawyers.
According to him, Kremlin propagandists are actively spreading these theses with the help of Ukrainians who have gone abroad.
He also noted that Kremlin propaganda manipulates the statements of individual Ukrainian politicians trying to increase their ratings by discussing issues related to mobilisation.
