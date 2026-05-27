Logistical lockdown. Ukraine is scaling up middle strikes on the Russian rear — Fedorov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the General Staff, is launching a separate "logistics lockdown" program to scale up strikes on the Russian rear at operational depth.

Ukraine is scaling up middle strikes on the Russian rear

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The "logistical lockdown" program involves the systematic destruction of Russian capabilities at operational depth and the scaling up of middle strikes. Its task is to increase pressure on the enemy in the rear and deprive him of the ability to conduct active assault operations.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the cost of advancement for the Russian army is increasing.

If in October the enemy lost 67 soldiers per 1 km² of advance, then in April it was already 179. Every month Russia loses more than 35 thousand soldiers killed or seriously wounded. Share

In recent months, Ukraine has quadrupled the destruction of enemy logistics, warehouses, equipment, command posts, and supply routes at operational depth.

A pattern is already noticeable in the dashboards: the more Russian logistics are destroyed, the fewer assault actions take place at the LBZ. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense calls the scaling of middle strike capabilities one of the key factors in this change. According to the department, after the Starlink shutdown, this became another element of Ukraine's technological advantage on the battlefield for the Russians.

As part of the first stage, the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, allocated an additional UAH 5 billion directly to the military for the purchase of modern middle strike weapons.

The funds will be received by the most effective brigades and units according to the e-Points system — teams that specialize in destroying the enemy at operational depth.

The first units have already received funding, and direct procurement has begun.

As part of the second stage, tenders are being launched centrally for the purchase of a large batch of middle strike weapons. Share

According to the Ministry of Defense, open competitions ensure speed and scalability of production, competition between manufacturers, minimization of corruption risks, and transparency in the use of public funds.