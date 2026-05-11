Fedorov and Pistorius launched the Brave Germany defense program
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Ukraine
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Fedorov and Pistorius launched the Brave Germany defense program

Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Germany, Mykhailo Fedorov and Boris Pistorius, signed a letter of intent in Kyiv to launch Brave Germany, a joint program for the development of defense technologies and support for innovative startups.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Germany signed a letter of intent to launch Brave Germany, a joint program for developing defense technologies and supporting innovative startups.
  • Germany is a significant contributor to Ukraine's security assistance, financing crucial defense areas like missiles for Patriot systems and interceptor drones.

Ukraine and Germany will implement the Brave Germany program

Speaking at a briefing following the signing of the documents, Fedorov emphasized that as of today, Germany is the number one country in the world in terms of security assistance to Ukraine.

Today, Germany is the number one country in the world in terms of security assistance to Ukraine. It accounts for about a third of all assistance to our country. And I would like to thank you separately for the quality of support and for supporting the key areas of defense of our country. First of all, air defense.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, this concerns the purchase of hundreds of missiles for Patriot systems, which were transferred and financed by Germany.

He also recalled that Ukraine and Germany recently signed a major contract, which Germany has already begun financing.

Next year we will start receiving these missiles, and this is an unprecedented aid package for us,” Fedorov noted, adding that thanks to the funding for additional missiles, Ukraine was able to survive the winter and protect critical infrastructure.

He also thanked for other areas of assistance in air defense, including funding for interceptor drones, funding for IRIS-T systems and missiles for them.

Germany also began to finance middle strike, deep strike, which are very important, and as our President says, these are our “long-range sanctions.” Middle strikes allow us to disrupt the logistics of our enemy today. That is, this is again about the quality of support, about financing the most relevant areas.

According to him, Germany has also allocated the first funds to support the drone assault units of the Defense Forces to achieve more effective results on the battlefield. In addition, the "Czech initiative", long-range artillery, etc. are financed thanks to German assistance.

Fedorov assured that both sides continue to move forward according to the plan that was approved at the last Ramstein meeting.

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