"Long Neptune". Long-range version of Ukrainian cruise missile shown publicly for the first time — video

The long-range version of the R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile, known as "Long Neptune", was tested in March of this year and can hit the enemy at a range of 1,000 km.

Long-range version of “Long Neptune” caught on video for the first time

But despite the fact that its development has been known since November 2023, there has been no image of it. However, on Ukraine's Independence Day, a video was released on the official account of the state portal "Zbroia" in which it is most likely demonstrated, along with other samples of Ukrainian weapons.

Because there are no other explanations for what kind of missile it could be, with X-shaped folding wings. It is not mentioned in the video itself. It is also worth adding that the launch videos are old, filmed during the fire tests of the Neptun coastal complex in 2018-2020.

No specifications of this missile have been made public, but the range parameter of 1000 km was announced earlier, as was the fact that the missile is designed to hit ground targets. And let's note that if the "Long Neptune" has been flying at the enemy since March, then its appearance is unlikely to be a surprise to him.

It is also possible to compare images of the "Long Neptune" with its first anti-ship version, the R-360.

Most likely, the tail section, where the engine is located, has not undergone any changes, and therefore it can be taken as a "reference point" for the scale. And this means that the length of the "Long Neptune" is over 6 meters (without the accelerator). That is, it is about 1.5 meters longer than the R-360.

Cruise missile “Long Neptune”

The central part of the Long Neptune's fuselage was increased in diameter, to approximately 50 cm from 38 cm. That is, the new rocket is not only longer, it is also "thicker". This is apparently due to the need to increase the fuel. At the same time, the nose fairing has the same diameter.

Of course, the area of the wings and tail has also increased, which should compensate for the higher take-off weight. As for the weight of the warhead, in the old version it was 150 kg, as for the "Long Neptune", these parameters are unknown.

We should add that the state portal "Weapons" is positioned as a place with all state services and programs for arms manufacturers, as well as as a single brand for Ukrainian arms. It was created by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which ceased to exist on July 21, 2025, transferring powers to the Ministry of Defense.