Long-range drones manufactured in Ukraine were highly appreciated by the Pentagon

Ukrainian long-range drones are effective and accurate weapons. Also, their advantage is low cost compared to rockets. US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced this at a briefing.

Austin noted that Ukraine has been using its long-range drones for strikes "with great success." In particular, Ukrainian defenders were recently able to attack warehouses with strategic-level ammunition, "which affected the battlefield."

Austin drew attention to the fact that Ukraine can produce such drones on its own, and also quickly expand production.

Drones have proven their effectiveness and accuracy. When you consider the fact that one precision guided missile costs in some cases close to a million dollars, and they can produce these drones in huge quantities for less. So if you look at the balance and the effect it creates on the battlefield, I think it has great potential. Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense

Austin also emphasized that how Ukraine will use this potential is up to Ukraine alone.

Ban on strikes by the AFU with Western weapons deep into Russia

The USA, Britain and France provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that can hit targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers.

But Ukrainian defenders are limited in the use of such weapons — they cannot use them for strikes deep into Russia. Kyiv is actively discussing the lifting of such restrictions with London, Paris and Washington. Share

Recently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented a victory plan, which, in particular, provides permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. But the allies have not lifted the restrictions yet.