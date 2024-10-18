Long-range drones manufactured in Ukraine were highly appreciated by the Pentagon

Ukrainian long-range drones are effective and accurate weapons. Also, their advantage is low cost compared to rockets. US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced this at a briefing.
Long-range Ukrainian drones are an effective weapon — Austin
Austin noted that Ukraine has been using its long-range drones for strikes "with great success." In particular, Ukrainian defenders were recently able to attack warehouses with strategic-level ammunition, "which affected the battlefield."
Austin drew attention to the fact that Ukraine can produce such drones on its own, and also quickly expand production.
Austin also emphasized that how Ukraine will use this potential is up to Ukraine alone.
LIVE: @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III and @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte brief the media following a @NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels. https://t.co/ybpzXgaz8O— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) October 18, 2024
Ban on strikes by the AFU with Western weapons deep into Russia
The USA, Britain and France provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that can hit targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers.
Recently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented a victory plan, which, in particular, provides permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. But the allies have not lifted the restrictions yet.
