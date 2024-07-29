Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the UN should investigate the war crime of the occupation army of the Russian Federation for killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Olenivka colony.
The UN should investigate the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka by Russia
On the second anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, Lubinets called on the United Nations to resume work on the investigation into the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
According to him, on August 3, 2022, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that a group of experts was being prepared to investigate the death of prisoners in Olenivka.
However, after 5 months, the group was disbanded due to the lack of security guarantees for its representatives at the investigation site.
Why the UN refused to investigate the terrorist attack in Olenivka
The Ombudsman added that the representatives of the UN mission never tried to familiarize themselves with the materials of the Ukrainian side regarding the circumstances of the explosion in the colony.
He emphasized that the perpetrators of the war crime in Olenivka still escape punishment.
