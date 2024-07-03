Lukashenko launches large-scale information operation against Ukraine

The Center for Combating Disinformation drew attention to the new scandalous statement of the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko about Ukraine and explained what is actually happening.

Lukashenko is implementing Putin's new plan against Ukraine

As analysts note, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation personally participated in a special information operation against Ukraine

So, on July 2, during a meeting with the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, in Minsk, he once again cynically lied about the "Ukrainian threat" he invented.

Putin's henchman once again stated that Belarus is being "drawn into a showdown" and this could lead to an escalation that "will make the whole world shudder."

This statement is part of a large-scale information campaign to incite tension on the border with Ukraine, in the framework of which reports are being spread about the alleged withdrawal of Ukrainian and NATO troops to the Belarusian border, as well as threats to use force "in response", in particular nuclear weapons, - explains the CPD team . Share

What are Putin and Lukashenko trying to achieve?

According to analysts, the direct involvement of the Belarusian dictator in fueling the information situation at the border indicates Putin's new efforts to "raise the stakes."

The Center for Combating Disinformation draws attention to the fact that the active formation of information noise around the Republic of Belarus corresponds to the interests of official Moscow.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to do everything possible to withdraw as many Ukrainian forces as possible from the active areas of the front, as well as to shift the focus of attention of the West, explains the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko.