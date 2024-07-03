Lukashenko launches large-scale information operation against Ukraine
Lukashenko launches large-scale information operation against Ukraine

The Center for Combating Disinformation drew attention to the new scandalous statement of the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko about Ukraine and explained what is actually happening.

Points of attention

  • Putin and Lukashenko are launching an information campaign against Ukraine, fueling tensions on the border.
  • The goal is to divert attention from the real problems and pull Ukrainian forces away from the front.
  • Ukraine rejects accusations that it intends to attack Belarus and is trying to strengthen its borders.
  • CPD analyzes the measures of Lukashenka and Putin, which may lead to a new escalation.

Lukashenko is implementing Putin's new plan against Ukraine

As analysts note, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation personally participated in a special information operation against Ukraine

So, on July 2, during a meeting with the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, in Minsk, he once again cynically lied about the "Ukrainian threat" he invented.

Putin's henchman once again stated that Belarus is being "drawn into a showdown" and this could lead to an escalation that "will make the whole world shudder."

This statement is part of a large-scale information campaign to incite tension on the border with Ukraine, in the framework of which reports are being spread about the alleged withdrawal of Ukrainian and NATO troops to the Belarusian border, as well as threats to use force "in response", in particular nuclear weapons, - explains the CPD team .

What are Putin and Lukashenko trying to achieve?

According to analysts, the direct involvement of the Belarusian dictator in fueling the information situation at the border indicates Putin's new efforts to "raise the stakes."

The Center for Combating Disinformation draws attention to the fact that the active formation of information noise around the Republic of Belarus corresponds to the interests of official Moscow.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to do everything possible to withdraw as many Ukrainian forces as possible from the active areas of the front, as well as to shift the focus of attention of the West, explains the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko.

By the way, the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly emphasized that they never planned armed aggression against Belarus, but are simply trying to strengthen their borders after Russian troops invaded northern Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

