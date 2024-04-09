Luxembourg, Estonia announce contributions to IT coalition for Ukraine
Luxembourg, Estonia announce contributions to IT coalition for Ukraine

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Estonia and Luxembourg
The second meeting of the Steering Group of the IT Coalition took place in Luxembourg, where representatives of 11 participating states, seven observers, the European Union and NATO gathered.

The second meeting of the Steering Group of the IT Coalition to Support Ukraine: what is known

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that managers IT coalition created four thematic expert groups to exchange expertise.

Several states, including Estonia and Luxembourg, have announced further financial contributions.

During the meeting, the participants got acquainted with the status of current purchases and priorities for 2024. Worked on a roadmap for procurement planning in 2024 and beyond. This roadmap allows for better coordination and planning of participant contributions.

According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko, all contributions from partners help cover the critical needs of the Ukrainian military and IT infrastructure. The official invited more states to join this initiative and not stop supporting it.

The IT coalition is an integral part of supporting Ukraine as it helps to strengthen technological superiority on the battlefield.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Estonia

Since the last Steering Group meeting in February, we have been able to accelerate procurement processes. We have placed the first orders, and the first deliveries are already on the way. Technologies can change the game and have a direct impact on operations, concluded Guy Hoffmann, director of armaments for Luxembourg.

Estonia will help Ukraine with shells

Estonia has found an opportunity to purchase projectiles and missiles worth about two to three billion euros for the Armed Forces if the allies provide funds.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, in an interview with Postimees.

Considering the prices of projectiles, according to the publication's estimates, it may be about one million projectiles and rockets for Grad MLRS. Such a number would help the Ukrainian army to hold out until the end of the year.

