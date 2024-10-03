Luxembourg joined the Coalition of Drones for Ukraine

Luxembourg became the 17th partner country to join the Drone Coalition to Help Ukraine, created within the framework of the Rammstein format.

Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, announced a new member of the Drone Coalition.

Our goal is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones in Ukraine and in the West in order to create an asymmetric technological advantage over the enemy in the long term. And also to scale their production. Therefore, we are happy to welcome Luxembourg into the coalition, which has consistently and continuously helped our military over the years, and now will join the development of the drone industry. Share

As noted, Ukraine has already received thousands of drones from partner countries. It is expected that another 20,000-30,000 drones will be purchased and delivered from the funds for joint procurement already accumulated within the coalition (€50 million).

According to the press service, in September, Ukrainian drone manufacturers were first given the opportunity to join international tenders within the coalition. To participate, manufacturers need to register on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain and submit an application.

Proposals will be accepted until October 14 for advanced FPV drones and November 11 for interceptor drones.

Then these proposals will be considered by the member countries of the coalition. Companies that win tenders will receive orders for drones that will be tested and evaluated. If their designs show good results at this stage, larger orders for FPV drones from the winning manufacturers are planned.

Drone coalition for Ukraine: what is known

The drone coalition is an organization of countries that participate in the production and transfer of drones to Ukraine as part of the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine during the Russian invasion to repel Russian aggression from 2024.

Latvia initiated the creation of the Coalition, the initiative was announced during the meeting of its Minister of Defense Andris Spruds with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov in December 2023. The formation of the coalition was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on January 17, 2024. Share

On February 17, 2024, a coalition of 8 countries was formed, in March Canada and Australia joined the coalition, increasing it to 10 participants. In total, there are plans to involve 20 countries in the coalition.

In April 2024, it became known about the creation of the Coalition Support Office, which included the drone coalition.

On July 10, 2024, the member states of the "drone coalition" signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which a special fund of 45 million euros is created.