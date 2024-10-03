Luxembourg joined the Coalition of Drones for Ukraine

Luxembourg became the 17th partner country to join the Drone Coalition to Help Ukraine, created within the framework of the Rammstein format.
- The goal of the Coalition is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones to create a technological advantage over the enemy.
- Ukraine has received thousands of drones from partner countries and plans to purchase another 20,000-30,000 drones as part of the coalition.
- Ukrainian drone manufacturers now have the opportunity to participate in international coalition tenders for the supply of drones.
- The Drone Coalition for Ukraine aims to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, with a special fund of 45 million euros established.
Luxembourg has joined the international Drone Coalition
Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, announced a new member of the Drone Coalition.
As noted, Ukraine has already received thousands of drones from partner countries. It is expected that another 20,000-30,000 drones will be purchased and delivered from the funds for joint procurement already accumulated within the coalition (€50 million).
According to the press service, in September, Ukrainian drone manufacturers were first given the opportunity to join international tenders within the coalition. To participate, manufacturers need to register on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain and submit an application.
Proposals will be accepted until October 14 for advanced FPV drones and November 11 for interceptor drones.
Then these proposals will be considered by the member countries of the coalition. Companies that win tenders will receive orders for drones that will be tested and evaluated. If their designs show good results at this stage, larger orders for FPV drones from the winning manufacturers are planned.
Drone coalition for Ukraine: what is known
The drone coalition is an organization of countries that participate in the production and transfer of drones to Ukraine as part of the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine during the Russian invasion to repel Russian aggression from 2024.
On February 17, 2024, a coalition of 8 countries was formed, in March Canada and Australia joined the coalition, increasing it to 10 participants. In total, there are plans to involve 20 countries in the coalition.
In April 2024, it became known about the creation of the Coalition Support Office, which included the drone coalition.
On July 10, 2024, the member states of the "drone coalition" signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which a special fund of 45 million euros is created.
