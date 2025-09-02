Lviv bids farewell to Andriy Parubiy — online broadcast

The suspect has already been arrested.

On September 2, a farewell ceremony began in Lviv for the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, and a public figure, Andriy Parubiy. The politician was shot dead on August 30 —

Funeral service and farewell to Andriy Parubiy

As reported by Ukrainian journalists, the funeral service for Andriy Parubiy began at 12:00 in the Archcathedral of St. George.

What is important to understand is that people began gathering on the temple grounds more than an hour before the start.

Relatives, colleagues, party members, friends, and Lviv residents came to say goodbye to the famous politician.

At 1:30 p.m., a citywide farewell ceremony will begin at Rynok Square.

Andriy Parubiy will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

As mentioned earlier, on August 30, 2025, the current People's Deputy and former Speaker of the Rada, Andriy Parubiy, was murdered in Lviv.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine officially confirmed that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, as a result of which Parubiy died on the spot.

The criminal immediately fled, and a special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada on the night of September 1.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the suspect was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region.