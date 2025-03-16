Murder of activist Ganul. Suspect given preventive measure

On March 16, the suspect in the murder of Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul was given a preventive measure - detention without bail.

How is the Ganul case progressing?

The National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the court granted the investigators' request — the defendant will be held in custody without the right to post bail.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Police Department in the Odessa region informed the defendant of suspicion under Clause 11, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — in premeditated murder committed on order, and Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — in illegal carrying, storage, and acquisition of firearms and ammunition without a permit provided for by law.

What is important to understand is that the suspect faces life imprisonment.

When asked by the judge, the detainee said that he lived in Kyiv, was a military serviceman, and was currently in the North-West Frontier Province.

It is also known that the suspect was the commander of a mechanized platoon of military unit A0666 — the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign. He was mobilized.