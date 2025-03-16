Murder of activist Ganul. Suspect given preventive measure
Murder of activist Ganul. Suspect given preventive measure

National Police of Ukraine
How is the Ganul case progressing?
On March 16, the suspect in the murder of Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul was given a preventive measure - detention without bail.

Points of attention

  • The suspect, who was mobilized and served in the 28th separate mechanized brigade, is linked to the NGO 'Street Front' founded by the victim, Demyan Vadymovych Hanul.
  • The Ganul case is progressing with investigators pursuing charges under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, shedding light on the alleged involvement of the suspect in the murder and illegal possession of weapons.

How is the Ganul case progressing?

The National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the court granted the investigators' request — the defendant will be held in custody without the right to post bail.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Police Department in the Odessa region informed the defendant of suspicion under Clause 11, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — in premeditated murder committed on order, and Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — in illegal carrying, storage, and acquisition of firearms and ammunition without a permit provided for by law.

What is important to understand is that the suspect faces life imprisonment.

When asked by the judge, the detainee said that he lived in Kyiv, was a military serviceman, and was currently in the North-West Frontier Province.

It is also known that the suspect was the commander of a mechanized platoon of military unit A0666 — the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign. He was mobilized.

Let us remind you that Demyan Vadymovych Hanul is a Ukrainian public figure, volunteer, blogger, animal and environmental activist, founder and head of the NGO "Street Front", participant in the Revolution of Dignity and the May 2nd standoff in Odessa against pro-Russian forces.

