Murder of activist Ganul. Police are considering 3 main versions

On March 15, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov officially confirmed that, in addition to the two reported the day before, a third possible version of the murder of Odessa activist Demyan Hanul could be personal enmity.
Points of attention
- Hanul's involvement in various movements and conflicts, such as the Revolution of Dignity and the May 2nd standoff in Odessa, adds complexity to the case and potential motives for his murder.
- The request for protection made by Hanul to the SBU in 2025 indicates the seriousness of the threats he was facing and highlights the risks activists often encounter in their advocacy work.
Police spoke about the progress of the investigation
According to Andriy Nebytov, the police are currently focusing on three main versions.
In addition, Andriy Nebytov officially confirmed that a version with a "Russian trace" is also being considered, because it is no secret that Hanul was a well-known pro-Ukrainian activist.
Demyan Vadymovych Hanul is a Ukrainian public figure, volunteer, blogger, animal and environmental activist, founder and head of the NGO "Street Front", participant in the Revolution of Dignity and the May 2nd standoff in Odessa against pro-Russian forces. Former head of the Right Sector power bloc in Odessa (2014-2016).
What is important to understand is that in the summer of 2025, he asked the SBU to provide him with protection because he began to receive threats.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-