Murder of activist Ganul. Police are considering 3 main versions

On March 15, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov officially confirmed that, in addition to the two reported the day before, a third possible version of the murder of Odessa activist Demyan Hanul could be personal enmity.

Police spoke about the progress of the investigation

According to Andriy Nebytov, the police are currently focusing on three main versions.

"First of all, this is, of course, a contract killing committed in connection with the victim's professional and public activities. We are also considering the version that this murder was committed due to personal enmity," the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine emphasized. Share

In addition, Andriy Nebytov officially confirmed that a version with a "Russian trace" is also being considered, because it is no secret that Hanul was a well-known pro-Ukrainian activist.

Demyan Vadymovych Hanul is a Ukrainian public figure, volunteer, blogger, animal and environmental activist, founder and head of the NGO "Street Front", participant in the Revolution of Dignity and the May 2nd standoff in Odessa against pro-Russian forces. Former head of the Right Sector power bloc in Odessa (2014-2016).

What is important to understand is that in the summer of 2025, he asked the SBU to provide him with protection because he began to receive threats.