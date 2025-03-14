Activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odessa — he was threatened by Russians

On the morning of March 14, an unknown assailant shot and killed well-known Ukrainian activist Demyan Hanul in Odessa. The killer has not yet been apprehended, as he fled the scene of the crime.

What is known about the murder of activist Demyan Hanul

The fact of the shooting was officially confirmed by the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the department's press service, a report that an unknown man had shot a passerby in the Primorsky district of the city was received by the 102 hotline today at around 10:30 a.m.

The shooter fled the scene of the crime. The victim died. All circumstances of the crime are currently being established by the investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit and criminalists.

In addition, it is indicated that measures are being taken to detain the murderer. Details are promised to be announced later.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko took personal control of the investigation into the murder.

What is important to understand, Demyan Vadymovych Hanul is a Ukrainian public figure, volunteer, blogger, animal and environmental activist, founder and head of the NGO "Street Front", participant in the Revolution of Dignity and the May 2nd standoff in Odessa against pro-Russian forces. Former head of the Right Sector power bloc in Odessa (2014-2016).

Back in July last year, he asked the SBU to provide him with protection because he began receiving threats.

In addition, it is known that Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives to the network and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for an attack on him.