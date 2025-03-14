Air defense forces neutralize 25 drones during new Russian attack

On March 14, the Russian invaders unexpectedly reduced the number of strike drones for a new attack against Ukraine. This time, the enemy used 27 drones, 25 of which did not reach the target thanks to the successful work of air defense forces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14 — what is known

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the new Russian attack began at 8:00 PM on March 13.

For the air attack, the Russian army used 27 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 16 Shahed attack UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions has been confirmed, the report says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that 9 Russian drone simulators have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.

This time, the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.