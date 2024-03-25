Macron announced that the EU has made progress in accelerating support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Europe is showing more and more unity and is significantly "strengthening" its decisions regarding support for Ukraine.

That is why in the final document of the meeting of the European Council, the word "intensity" appears for the first time in relation to this support.

Macron announced this in Brussels at a press conference following the results of the Council meeting.

Things are progressing well and the progress made in recent weeks has been significant both in terms of unity and above all in terms of strengthening our position. Emmanuel Macron President of France

For the first time in the text of a European document, we do not just say that we will support Ukraine as much as necessary, we officially declare that we will support it as intensively as necessary. This means that we are ready to act in the face of any attack from the Russians, which is a real change in approach.

Among the joint achievements, he mentioned the approval by all countries of the Czech initiative (regarding the purchase of projectiles — ed.), which was treated with skepticism until now, as well as the common understanding of the need for additional financing of Ukraine.

Macron particularly noted the contribution of his Dutch and German colleagues in this area.

Germany is the country in Europe that provides the most funding from a bilateral perspective. We should not point the finger at Germany, on the contrary. We should welcome the efforts that are being made. Share

He noted that individual countries and Europe as a whole have made the financing of Ukraine "visible" over the past few weeks, but Europe is ready to offer further solutions as well.

If we have to go much further, if we have to go even deeper, if the situation worsens, if funding other than European runs out, we must be ready and offer more radical and innovative solutions. That's what we want to do by June at the latest, and that's exactly the mandate we've given the Commission and the Council to think about.

Russia will not stop at Ukraine — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the fact that Russian officials have finally called the war against Ukraine a war and not a special operation should bring Europeans closer to realizing reality.

He stated this at a press conference after the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Commenting on the words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who for the first time admitted that Russia is "in a state of war" and not conducting a "special operation" in Ukraine, Macron said:

I didn't wait for Russian statements to qualify it that way, because this is the reality. Share

According to him, this shows a "dialectical change the day after the election."